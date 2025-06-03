RFG Advisory LLC Has $10.28 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,748 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,138,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,734,000 after purchasing an additional 848,370 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 193,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 145,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.