iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up about 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

