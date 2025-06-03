ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,085 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,643,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,590,462,000 after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $703,730,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $695,129,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $615,566,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $332.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.06 and a 12 month high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.