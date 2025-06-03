Kwmg LLC Has $31.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $31,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

