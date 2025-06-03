Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,544,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,038,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $19,909,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 271,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,292,000 after buying an additional 196,038 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $34,360,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $82.44 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on ONEOK from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.