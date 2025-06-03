Kwmg LLC Purchases 129 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $356.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $284.84 and a fifty-two week high of $402.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $330.53 and a 200-day moving average of $356.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

