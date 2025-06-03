Kwmg LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 43.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 122.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $186.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $218.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

