Kwmg LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kwmg LLC grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Dollar General by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5,624.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 321,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,385,000 after acquiring an additional 316,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Melius Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

DG stock opened at $97.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $66.43 and a 1 year high of $141.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

