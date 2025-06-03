iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 89.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,492 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $59.65.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

