Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AES by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in AES by 235.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. AES’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

