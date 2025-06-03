American National Bank & Trust Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

American National Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NetApp were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,440,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $815,402,000 after buying an additional 888,671 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 5,858.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,942,000 after buying an additional 880,406 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NetApp by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,867,000 after buying an additional 729,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,683,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.27.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $98.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $254,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,668. This trade represents a 78.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $695,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,438,269.95. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $2,520,032. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

