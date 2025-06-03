Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,701 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

