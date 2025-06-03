Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $278,000 Stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AerSale by 3,427.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerSale by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 572,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AerSale by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in AerSale in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASLE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AerSale from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

AerSale Stock Performance

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.58 and a beta of 0.30. AerSale Co. has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

