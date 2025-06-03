Bank & Trust Co Sells 844 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.2% of Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $201.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

