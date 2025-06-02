Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 2.7% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 137,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 97,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

