Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 0.7% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $900,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.10.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $180.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.10. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $585.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.52%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

