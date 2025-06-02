QV Investors Inc. Cuts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,360 shares during the period. Centene comprises about 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Centene by 4.1% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 113,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 60.9% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Centene by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,160,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,435,000 after buying an additional 50,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 9,353.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,464,000 after buying an additional 366,113 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $56.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $55.03 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $46.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.