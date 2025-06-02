Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Lennox International by 23.5% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $702.00 to $696.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennox International from $580.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lennox International from $625.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.71.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII opened at $564.68 on Monday. Lennox International Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.42 and a 1 year high of $682.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $560.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $600.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 126.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Lennox International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.05, for a total transaction of $289,137.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $898,655.10. This trade represents a 24.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

