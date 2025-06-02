Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) is Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,122,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565,056 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc owned 2.93% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $63,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FENI. BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,034,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 714.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 120,312 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FENI opened at $32.49 on Monday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average of $29.42.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

