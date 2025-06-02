Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 75.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,211 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,310,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after buying an additional 46,397 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFXF opened at $16.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.61. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

