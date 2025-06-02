Promising Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Now – May 30th

Exxon Mobil, NuScale Power, Linde, Air Products and Chemicals, Shell, Plug Power, and Energy Transfer are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the emerging hydrogen economy, covering activities such as hydrogen production (by electrolysis or reforming), storage, distribution and fuel-cell technology. These firms may specialize in “green” hydrogen made with renewable power, “blue” hydrogen paired with carbon capture, or complementary infrastructure like electrolyzers and fueling stations. Investors buy hydrogen stocks to gain exposure to the growing low-carbon energy market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.48. 5,308,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,507,245. The stock has a market cap of $437.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.90.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,969,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,423,377. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $463.14. The stock had a trading volume of 586,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,103. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $218.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Linde has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

NYSE:APD traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.84. The stock had a trading volume of 604,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,813. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.14. 2,089,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,238. Shell has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 109,181,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,077,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $951.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.19. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,317,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,410,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77.

