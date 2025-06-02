Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.18.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

