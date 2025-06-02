Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 218,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 610.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 33,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 349,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 6,059,971 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,059,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,687,361.23. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.18 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.05%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

See Also

