1,356 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Bought by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $212.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.25. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $222.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

