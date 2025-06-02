Ervin Investment Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.0% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Oracle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 118,518 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 30,203 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Oracle by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 6,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 372,602 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $52,093,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Oracle by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,758 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $165.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.88. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

