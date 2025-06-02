Weybosset Research & Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDCC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 957.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 1,781 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $388,258.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,318,110. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $126,721.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,149,485.83. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,181 shares of company stock valued at $667,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

About InterDigital

IDCC opened at $215.76 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.75 and a twelve month high of $231.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.24.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

