Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $189.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

