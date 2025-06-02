Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,581 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW opened at $39.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

