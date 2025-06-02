PMG Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

PMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.30. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2592 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

