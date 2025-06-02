Sweeney & Michel LLC Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned about 0.14% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XHLF. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $307,000.

NYSEARCA XHLF opened at $50.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

