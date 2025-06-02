Sweeney & Michel LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,639,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,525 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,851,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $55.28. The stock has a market cap of $411.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

