Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ResMed were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.71, for a total transaction of $455,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,127,890.78. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.20, for a total value of $1,835,662.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,394,182.40. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,836 shares of company stock worth $9,677,060. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RMD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price target on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $244.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.42 and a twelve month high of $263.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Recommended Stories

