Short Interest in Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK) Decreases By 40.4%

Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Smartkem Stock Up 7.9%
SMTK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. Smartkem has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.
Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartkem
Smartkem Company Profile
SmartKem, Inc engages in the development of materials and processes used to make organic thin-film transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronic. It focuses on Truflex semiconductor technology that deposits organic ink on a substrate. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smartkem
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 5 Stocks Set to Soar This Summer
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Why SoundHound Could Be a Short Squeeze in the Making
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Could Lead the Rotation
Receive News & Ratings for Smartkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.