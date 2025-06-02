Short Interest in Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK) Decreases By 40.4%

Smartkem, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Smartkem Stock Up 7.9%

SMTK traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 16,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. Smartkem has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Smartkem (NASDAQ:SMTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartkem by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 156,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Smartkem in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartkem in the 4th quarter worth $967,000.

SmartKem, Inc engages in the development of materials and processes used to make organic thin-film transistors for the manufacture of flexible electronic. It focuses on Truflex semiconductor technology that deposits organic ink on a substrate. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

