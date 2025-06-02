Short Interest in ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Drops By 26.6%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,483,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 2,019,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,118.6 days.

ASICS Price Performance

Shares of ASICS stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10.

ASICS Company Profile

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

