Best Gold Stocks To Consider – June 1st

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Newmont, Cadence Design Systems, Freeport-McMoRan, Kraft Heinz, and CoStar Group are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are equity shares of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and production of gold. Their share prices typically move in tandem with the spot price of gold, while also reflecting company-specific factors such as reserve size, extraction costs and management performance. Investors use them both as a leveraged play on gold’s price movements and, in some cases, as a source of dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,595,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,496,656. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,013,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,748,391. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $310.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.67. 18,835,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,164,031. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.63. 2,901,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,665. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. 17,234,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,450,098. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,507,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,649. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

CoStar Group (CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

CoStar Group stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 9.63. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $68.26 and a 1-year high of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.21.

