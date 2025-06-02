Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $196,442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,194,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,895,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,936,000 after buying an additional 1,725,938 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.15 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.