Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) is Archer Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Archer Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF makes up about 5.1% of Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,121,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 128,784 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLDR opened at $49.98 on Monday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

