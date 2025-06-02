AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,754,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,144,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,948,000 after purchasing an additional 983,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,983,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,898,000 after purchasing an additional 778,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,436,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,459,385,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $185.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a market cap of $327.72 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.49. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 296.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

