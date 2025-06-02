Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $114,260.05 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00050332 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00009717 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

