Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 361,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 134.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGGZF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Ag Growth International Trading Down 0.1%

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

Shares of AGGZF opened at $27.43 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $42.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.1051 per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

