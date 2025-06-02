LVW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 13,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100,043.8% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 16,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 9,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

