LVW Advisors LLC Sells 793 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,899 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $745,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Rollins Trading Up 0.6%

ROL opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,937.94. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,987 shares of company stock worth $2,751,525. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

