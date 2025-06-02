Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,049 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 176.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.8%

WELL opened at $154.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day moving average is $141.33.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

View Our Latest Report on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.