LVW Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,118,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,260,137,000 after buying an additional 403,956 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SAP by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,563,000 after buying an additional 890,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SAP by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,471,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,371,000 after buying an additional 701,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SAP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,346,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $331,523,000 after buying an additional 798,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SAP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,720,000 after purchasing an additional 70,613 shares during the period.

Shares of SAP opened at $303.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.99 and a 200 day moving average of $267.83. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $181.84 and a fifty-two week high of $304.43. The firm has a market cap of $372.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

