Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $263.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

