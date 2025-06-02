CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) is Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,289 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 3.7% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 2,310.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $64.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $91.25.

Insider Activity at CarMax

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other CarMax news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

