Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 188 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,699.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. This represents a 26.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,946,461. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $472.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.92. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $538.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

