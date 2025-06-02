iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,873 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,338,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,852,000 after acquiring an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,651,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,849 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,271,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,486,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,606,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

