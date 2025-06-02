Eldred Rock Partners LLC Has $14.66 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,011 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for 4.5% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Eldred Rock Partners LLC owned 0.30% of Vontier worth $14,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 2,814.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 272,166 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,918,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,932.32. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VNT opened at $35.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.06 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

VNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

