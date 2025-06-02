Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bigblu Broadband (LON:BBB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (3.40) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bigblu Broadband had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 16.14%.

Bigblu Broadband Stock Down 9.7%

Shares of BBB stock opened at GBX 20.10 ($0.27) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.41. The stock has a market cap of £11.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.41. Bigblu Broadband has a one year low of GBX 20.10 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 45 ($0.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Bigblu Broadband

In other Bigblu Broadband news, insider Christopher Mills sold 2,254,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £901,866.80 ($1,213,818.03). 22.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

BBB is a broadband provider that delivers super-fast broadband using alternative technologies to homes and businesses that are unserved or underserved by fibre.

BBB has customers in 30 countries with regional business units in the UK (serving UK, Germany, Poland, Greece and Ireland), Italy (serving Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland), Norway (serving Scandinavia) and Australia (serving Australasia).

